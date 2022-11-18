Patch v1.2.24

This patch comes early to fix a building issue in solo mode. Marked with *** in the notes.

Multiplayer modifications and additions

A four-legged monstrosity has arrived in multiplayer. The Lunger.

This creature is currently present in solo mode but has been added to multiplayer

For multiplayer, the creature has received the following updates-

Lunger:

Reduced speed by 21%

Reduced lunge speed by 22%

Increased damage to 12-15% of players' max health. (opposed to 8-12% in solo)

Damage radius increased by 20%

Respawn time is 30 seconds, on average, longer than a zombie

Multiplayer Factory Map updates

Explosive Red Barrels have been added.

Lighting has been updated to correct some shadows showing through floors.

Added 2 spawns of Lungers.

Reduced Zombie spawn by 4.

Note: This map needs additional optimization.

Multiplayer Foundation Map updates

Note: This is essentially a playable test map that may be removed in the future.

Added 4 spawns of Lungers

Reduced Zombie spawn by 9

Multiplayer Hangar Map

Added 1 spawn of Lunger

Reduced Zombie spawn by 3

Solo Mode - Pressure Within

Updated inventory for melee weapons. Players should no longer be able to pick up duplicates. Instead, 30 points of durability are added to the melee weapon you already have. Durability translates to Efficiency, adding 10% or more pending on the weapon. This decision was made to help reduce clutter in the inventory.

Updated train factory environment. Less clutter.

Added 1 ammo spawn to the factory location.

***Fixed train factory location. The previous patch made the area inaccessible.

Reduced rolling (traveling) fog size by 30%

Misc -

Added Factory image to multiplayer map selection screen.

Updated Multiplayer Zombies to react (Animation) when getting shot.

There is a new bug that may spawn the player outside of the play area in the Factory map on the initial session join. This only happens once or twice before the player finds a valid spawn and then continues to properly spawn. This is being looked into.

A quick note before we look at the roadmap.

Multiplayer wasn't initially planned, so there are some expected growing pains.

Playing with others sounded fun and it wasn't until a community request was received asking if it would be implemented. After that request, it was game on for multiplayer. And as it turns out, the mode is pretty damn fun.

So, with that being said, multiplayer has been fantastic and will not fall into the shadows, nor will solo mode.

Let's get on with it!

The current roadmap for the next patch(s)-

Add more creatures to multiplayer.

Rework AI damage to players.

Updates to Splinter Rifle (multiplayer)

Updates to Beam Rifle (multiplayer)

Add more multiplayer maps.

Factory optimization.

Add a co-op multiplayer mode - which will include its own map(s)

New weapons are being considered.

Better-looking Lobbies.

New survival map for solo.

Attempt to integrate survival into multiplayer.

Attempt to integrate Blood Money into multiplayer modes.

Toxify the multiplayer maps.

New ambient music for the new maps.