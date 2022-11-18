- Now once you beat the game, you'll unlock a "skip intro" option. "Skip intro" mode cuts to the essential choice points during the first in-game month, which will fly by while still making sense narratively. With this quick way to jump in, replaying the game should feel a lot better.
- An optional hard difficulty has been added if you really want a challenge.
Loser's Romance update for 18 November 2022
Regular Update #3b
