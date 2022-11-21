Game Character Hub PE: 3.12.0

Hi all,
Version 3.12.0 is now live, bringing improved functions and Qol improvements.
Improved file recovery system
- If GCH detects recovery files, a new window will appear asking you which recovery file you want to restore or discard.
- GCH no longer writes recovery files for unsaved characters upon closing if the user explicitly selected the option ("do not save - file will be lost forever").
- Small fixes on the recovery system.
Item library manager
- The item library manager now warns if some resource packs could not be verified
- Other small improvements on the interface.
Quality of life improvements
- Opening and saving large files will no longer freeze the UI.
- The opening of a large number of files can be halted by the user.
Changed files in this update