 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game Character Hub: Portfolio Edition update for 21 November 2022

Game Character Hub PE: 3.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9964683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Version 3.12.0 is now live, bringing improved functions and Qol improvements.

Improved file recovery system

  • If GCH detects recovery files, a new window will appear asking you which recovery file you want to restore or discard.
  • GCH no longer writes recovery files for unsaved characters upon closing if the user explicitly selected the option ("do not save - file will be lost forever").
  • Small fixes on the recovery system.

Item library manager

  • The item library manager now warns if some resource packs could not be verified
  • Other small improvements on the interface.

Quality of life improvements

  • Opening and saving large files will no longer freeze the UI.
  • The opening of a large number of files can be halted by the user.

Changed files in this update

Game Character Hub: Portfolio Edition Content Depot 529831
  • Loading history…
Game Character Hub: Portfolio Edition Mac Depot Depot 529832
  • Loading history…
Game Character Hub: Portfolio Edition Linux Depot Depot 529833
  • Loading history…
Game Character Hub PE: 2D Customizable Character - Male (1785740) Depot Depot 1785740
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link