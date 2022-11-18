Tactical Force Update 2.2.3.1

Changelog:
Adjusted crosshair
Improved "Rain" Effect
Add information in hud "Press M for instructions"
Add a new type Monster
Increased damage cause by Monster
Monster sound effect adjusted
Thanks
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Adjusted crosshair
Improved "Rain" Effect
Add information in hud "Press M for instructions"
Add a new type Monster
Increased damage cause by Monster
Monster sound effect adjusted
Thanks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update