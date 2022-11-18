 Skip to content

Tactical Force update for 18 November 2022

Tactical Force Update 2.2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9964516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Adjusted crosshair
Improved "Rain" Effect
Add information in hud "Press M for instructions"
Add a new type Monster
Increased damage cause by Monster
Monster sound effect adjusted

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1423452
  • Loading history…
