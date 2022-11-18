 Skip to content

Stronghold's Dungeon update for 18 November 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9964142

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a glitch where the treant would not upgrade from time to time
  • Fixed a glitch where the trant would not get increased poison during the upgrade
  • Fixed a bunch of typos too

