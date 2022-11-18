-
Better bombers (less tie games)
-
Max. Loading Time: Stop loading after 40 seconds and conclude the host has a bad internet connection
-
Thief Spawn Interval from 90 seconds to 6 minutes
-
Thief looks further for a package to steal
-
Simple Steam Online check
-
Fixed too private lobbies
-
Fixed errors when clicking too fast on Start/Leave button in lobby
-
Fixed drugs car position not synced and buying drugs errors
-
Fixed stuck drugs animation (again, I am sorry)
Neighbor Fight update for 18 November 2022
Better Bombers - Neighbor Fight: Early Access v0.5.2
