 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neighbor Fight update for 18 November 2022

Better Bombers - Neighbor Fight: Early Access v0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9963945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Better bombers (less tie games)

  • Max. Loading Time: Stop loading after 40 seconds and conclude the host has a bad internet connection

  • Thief Spawn Interval from 90 seconds to 6 minutes

  • Thief looks further for a package to steal

  • Simple Steam Online check

  • Fixed too private lobbies

  • Fixed errors when clicking too fast on Start/Leave button in lobby

  • Fixed drugs car position not synced and buying drugs errors

  • Fixed stuck drugs animation (again, I am sorry)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link