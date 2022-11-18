-
Max loading time: stop loading after 40 seconds conclude the host has bad internet
Simple Steam Online check
Thief looks further for a package
Fixed errors when clicking fast at leave/start button in lobby
Fixex drugs car position not synced and dealing errors
Fixed stuck drugs animation with phone (again) whoops
Neighbor Fight Playtest update for 18 November 2022
Max loading time etc. - Playtest 0.5.2.0.7
