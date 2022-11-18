 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Max loading time etc. - Playtest 0.5.2.0.7

  • Max loading time: stop loading after 40 seconds conclude the host has bad internet

  • Simple Steam Online check

  • Thief looks further for a package

  • Fixed errors when clicking fast at leave/start button in lobby

  • Fixex drugs car position not synced and dealing errors

  • Fixed stuck drugs animation with phone (again) whoops

