- slightly improved motorbike AI
- slightly improved CPU performance, script optimization
- rebaked occlusion culling for all scenes, added some distance culling
- small physics fix when the vehicle is static
- when players have premium accounts, all ads are now removed
- minor fixes of the last Champion of the day web results on the web
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 18 November 2022
Update 2022.0.5 (v4)
