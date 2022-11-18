 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dirge update for 18 November 2022

v0.3.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9963715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where discord lobby message sent multiple times
  • Fixed scale on Thompson mag.
  • Fixed positions of some assets in lobby, fixed bug where an invalid match difficultly was being set at the beginning.

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link