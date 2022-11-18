Fixes
- Fixed bug where discord lobby message sent multiple times
- Fixed scale on Thompson mag.
- Fixed positions of some assets in lobby, fixed bug where an invalid match difficultly was being set at the beginning.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update