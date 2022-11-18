- Added depth 4 for dungeons. Depth 4 starts after the boss in D3 is beaten, at soonest in room 31 if you go for it. D4 has better drops and gives more exp than D3 with mimics, but you need relatively strong pets to have a chance. For D4-0 you should have at least dungeon level 220/60 with some T4 equip and decent growth. Higher levels make them easier of course. The boss for D4 is in room 60 and needs even stronger pets and maxed NRDCs.
- Added a simulator for dungeons so you can test your teams more easily.
- Added scaling for towers so there are no big steps on every 50th floor anymore. Towers will now also drop materials for D4 dungeon events and the exp gain cap is increased to floor 200.
- Added 3 more Gram bosses. You can get more runestones from P.Baal 30 and if you take more to the newbie dungeon you can fight them (up to 8 are possible now which can upgrade Gram to +34).
- Replaced the Dojo defense boost with a hp boost.
- Some bugfixes
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 18 November 2022
Changes for Version 4.00.1364 (2022-11-18)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
