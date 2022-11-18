-
ICORE
- ICORE WSB
- D1 Hardcovers (13 of them)
- D1 Swingers
- D1 noshoots
-
3Gun Nation
- Targets with stand
- Noshoots with stand
- Airsoft targets, noshoots and swingers
-
Props
- AR 15 Rifle model and mags
- M4 Shotgun
-
Added tooltips to logos in WSB
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 18 November 2022
ICORE WSB & Props, 3Gun Airsoft Targets, AR15 and Shotgun models
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update