Practisim Designer Playtest update for 18 November 2022

ICORE WSB & Props, 3Gun Airsoft Targets, AR15 and Shotgun models

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • ICORE

    • ICORE WSB
    • D1 Hardcovers (13 of them)
    • D1 Swingers
    • D1 noshoots

  • 3Gun Nation

    • Targets with stand
    • Noshoots with stand
    • Airsoft targets, noshoots and swingers

  • Props

    • AR 15 Rifle model and mags
    • M4 Shotgun

  • Added tooltips to logos in WSB

