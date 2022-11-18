This small update fixes an issue with checking expansion ownership on macOS. Internally it includes an update to the latest version of the Steam API on all platforms.
Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game update for 18 November 2022
2.0.7 hotfix patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
