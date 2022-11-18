 Skip to content

Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game update for 18 November 2022

2.0.7 hotfix patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9963482

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update fixes an issue with checking expansion ownership on macOS. Internally it includes an update to the latest version of the Steam API on all platforms.

Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game Windows Depot 661281
Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game Mac Depot 661282
Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game Linux Depot 661283
