 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcanium update for 18 November 2022

Bug patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9963426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, thanks for your patience and bug reports! We've just posted a patch with some more bugs slain! Enjoy!

  • Fixed bug with the Apex Predator mutation messing up the preview damage and showing wrong previews for cards not being played currently.
  • Fixed Run Timer in double speed on Akhans island.
  • Fixed old Trainer node tooltip that still mentions it unlocks the trainer for the capital.
  • Fixed Oath of protection not limited to 16 shield.
  • Disable the card animation when adding or removing cards from the deck that would upgrade your ULT.
  • Added achievements and cinematic text (subtitles) localizations.
  • Pack leader Fenryr's Passive (+50% Damage when under 50% HP) is actually alternating On/OFF whenever they are hit/take damage.
  • Deadly repeater and Echoing tomb now work together to reduce newly echoed cards by 2 ap.
  • Apex Predator mutation with Stealth or Taunt will not update preview damage correctly.
  • "Reload" from Maverick was creating new bullet cards instead of drawing them.
  • Fixed Boss text covering up the Potions in some cases.
  • Fixed bug with Arena mode sometimes going to a black screen after defeating the last boss.
  • Ensured Secondary Preview cards are fully reset when the normal preview card is disabled.

Changed files in this update

Arcanium Content Depot 1056841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link