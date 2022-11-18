Bug patch!

Hey everyone, thanks for your patience and bug reports! We've just posted a patch with some more bugs slain! Enjoy!
- Fixed bug with the Apex Predator mutation messing up the preview damage and showing wrong previews for cards not being played currently.
- Fixed Run Timer in double speed on Akhans island.
- Fixed old Trainer node tooltip that still mentions it unlocks the trainer for the capital.
- Fixed Oath of protection not limited to 16 shield.
- Disable the card animation when adding or removing cards from the deck that would upgrade your ULT.
- Added achievements and cinematic text (subtitles) localizations.
- Pack leader Fenryr's Passive (+50% Damage when under 50% HP) is actually alternating On/OFF whenever they are hit/take damage.
- Deadly repeater and Echoing tomb now work together to reduce newly echoed cards by 2 ap.
- Apex Predator mutation with Stealth or Taunt will not update preview damage correctly.
- "Reload" from Maverick was creating new bullet cards instead of drawing them.
- Fixed Boss text covering up the Potions in some cases.
- Fixed bug with Arena mode sometimes going to a black screen after defeating the last boss.
- Ensured Secondary Preview cards are fully reset when the normal preview card is disabled.
