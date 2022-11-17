 Skip to content

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 17 November 2022

Perseus Titan Slayer - Free Trial - Update 1

Perseus Titan Slayer - Free Trial - Update 1

  • Fixed falling out of map bounds in Survivor map, Hydra Island map and Acharnae Dungeon map.
  • Reduced enemies attack damage, attack speed and move speed.
  • Increased player attack range.
  • Reduced player stamina.
  • Catapults are auto destroyed after the level is finished.
  • Increased Mana and Mana Regen in Survivor map.
  • Slight increase to performance and optimization.
  • Increased camera speed to reduce being too close when moving south.

