- Fixed falling out of map bounds in Survivor map, Hydra Island map and Acharnae Dungeon map.
- Reduced enemies attack damage, attack speed and move speed.
- Increased player attack range.
- Reduced player stamina.
- Catapults are auto destroyed after the level is finished.
- Increased Mana and Mana Regen in Survivor map.
- Slight increase to performance and optimization.
- Increased camera speed to reduce being too close when moving south.
Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 17 November 2022
Perseus Titan Slayer - Free Trial - Update 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
