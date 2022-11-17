Interface / Bunker update V2

USER INTERFACE REDONE
- Complete controller support (+More options)
- Steam Deck support
KINDA IMPORTANT
- Portable Game Console which you can use so save anywhere
- Translation officially added to the game (English/French + more to come)
- Wheelbarrow implemented
- You can now sell French fries + New machine for the Bunker
- Added a 480L Maple Syrup Reservoir + Fast flowing valve
OPTIMIZATION
- Better optimization for low-end PC
- Graphics presets added + more options
- Video settings now applied to the Main Menu
COOL, I GUESS
- Cheat menu added
- It's now easy to see cuttings available with the Pruning loopers in hand
- Mechanical creeper position saved
- Firepit at home now emit lights
- You can now go faster (Run) using the Mechanic Creeper
- Rotate objects with controller (R1 - R2)
- Seat position in Konig & OlTruck transfer case is now saved
- You can now combine seeds pack (Hold a pack and click on another one)
- Outdoor planter can now be locked in place (Like decorations)
Changed files in this update