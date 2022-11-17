 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 17 November 2022

Interface / Bunker update V2

Mon Bazou update for 17 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

USER INTERFACE REDONE

  • Complete controller support (+More options)
  • Steam Deck support

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Portable Game Console which you can use so save anywhere
  • Translation officially added to the game (English/French + more to come)
  • Wheelbarrow implemented
  • You can now sell French fries + New machine for the Bunker
  • Added a 480L Maple Syrup Reservoir + Fast flowing valve

OPTIMIZATION

  • Better optimization for low-end PC
  • Graphics presets added + more options
  • Video settings now applied to the Main Menu

COOL, I GUESS

  • Cheat menu added
  • It's now easy to see cuttings available with the Pruning loopers in hand
  • Mechanical creeper position saved
  • Firepit at home now emit lights
  • You can now go faster (Run) using the Mechanic Creeper
  • Rotate objects with controller (R1 - R2)
  • Seat position in Konig & OlTruck transfer case is now saved
  • You can now combine seeds pack (Hold a pack and click on another one)
  • Outdoor planter can now be locked in place (Like decorations)

