Waves of Steel update for 17 November 2022

Waves of Steel v0.56RC4 patch notes

Another day, another patch!

Gameplay:

  • Added music to one of the cinematics in "Hunter, Hunted" and "Storm Descendent"
  • A couple of bonus missions have been flagged as beta-only (i.e. inaccessible in the public build). Sorry!
  • Added a new tech to "Hammer and Anvil"

Bugfixes:

  • Fix ship designer tutorials being completely broken.
  • Fix paint jobs being applied to flag strands in the ship designer.
  • Fix a bug causing autofire weapons to shoot at an invalid target in "Hunter, Hunted"
  • Fix a small hole in the front of the Sumner hull model.

Modding:

  • Added a "heightChangesScale" property. Set it to FALSE to have parts that move up and down without stretching.

