Waves of Steel v0.56RC4 patch notes

Another day, another patch!
Gameplay:
- Added music to one of the cinematics in "Hunter, Hunted" and "Storm Descendent"
- A couple of bonus missions have been flagged as beta-only (i.e. inaccessible in the public build). Sorry!
- Added a new tech to "Hammer and Anvil"
Bugfixes:
- Fix ship designer tutorials being completely broken.
- Fix paint jobs being applied to flag strands in the ship designer.
- Fix a bug causing autofire weapons to shoot at an invalid target in "Hunter, Hunted"
- Fix a small hole in the front of the Sumner hull model.
Modding:
- Added a "heightChangesScale" property. Set it to FALSE to have parts that move up and down without stretching.
Changed files in this update