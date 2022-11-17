Tester Build Update v0.4.11 - Online Performance Boost

General
Performance
- Scripting logic for the main playable character cast is now embedded in the executable. This should result in dramatically improved scores for the rollback stress test, as well as smoother online gameplay for many computers.
- After looking through the Rollback Stress Test results you submitted (huge thank you to everyone who tried it out!) we determined that many of you were likely being limited by performance in your rollback online matches. For those of you who aren't aware, rollback requires the game state to be simulated multiple times per frame, which effectively means that it can be significantly more taxing than offline matches. To help improve things, we've spent the past few weeks building an automated process to embed HScript for official content into the engine as pure Haxe code, which can be run natively by the engine. In our testing, this has resulted in performance improvements of around 30%-50% on lower end machines, with more marginal improvements for people who were already running the game pretty well. In order to see how things have changed, we'll need your help! We put together another Rollback Stress Test Survey, and we'd appreciate it if you could take the time to follow the instructions and submit your results. You can find the survey at https://forms.gle/su6hG4ZyecZj9ej68.
Gameplay
- Grab trades now properly send both players into grab release
Announcer
- VS Mode matches that start with 30 or 60 seconds on the clock will no longer play "time remaining" clips for those respective intervals if it will overlap with the match start audio.
Online
Frame Lengthening
- Slight increase to the length of injected latency over time when frame lengthening is activated. More fine-tuning to come.
Playable Characters
Welltaro
- Heart Balloon
- All animations have had a custom anchor point for the rope applied, which allows the rope to react to Welltaro’s movements.
- Crash Roll
- Animation adjusted.
Octodad
- Forward Throw
- Sprites added.
Orcane
- Ledge Climb
- Added missing intangibility.
- Ledge Attack
- Added missing intangibility.
Assists
Gunman Clive
