 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 17 November 2022

Update 0.24.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9962667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Added more opportunities to gain skill points for your custom golfer. You now get a skill points for landing a tee shot on a fairway and landing a shot from a bunker on the green.
  • Updated cup placement so that placing a cup on an existing green uses the correct surface angle.
  • Updated surface tool to not reset the surface angle when switching surfaces.
  • Updated button sfx so they all have on hover and on click sound effects.

Fixes

  • Fixed being able to place the clubhouse in water in the bottom left of the map.
  • Fixed various issues with prop blocking data not being available to various subsystems that need it.
  • Fixed slow down when loading saves where a lot of golfers were putting at the same time.
  • Fixed making a ball unreachable while the golfer is navigating causing the golfer to get stuck.
  • Fixed saves corrupting when saving, loading and resaving.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link