Update 0.24.0

Updates
- Added more opportunities to gain skill points for your custom golfer. You now get a skill points for landing a tee shot on a fairway and landing a shot from a bunker on the green.
- Updated cup placement so that placing a cup on an existing green uses the correct surface angle.
- Updated surface tool to not reset the surface angle when switching surfaces.
- Updated button sfx so they all have on hover and on click sound effects.
Fixes
- Fixed being able to place the clubhouse in water in the bottom left of the map.
- Fixed various issues with prop blocking data not being available to various subsystems that need it.
- Fixed slow down when loading saves where a lot of golfers were putting at the same time.
- Fixed making a ball unreachable while the golfer is navigating causing the golfer to get stuck.
- Fixed saves corrupting when saving, loading and resaving.
Changed files in this update