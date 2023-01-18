FREE “IMPOSSIBLE DUNGEON” UPDATE

“IMPOSSIBLE DUNGEON” UPDATE NOTES:
- New Dungeon: A carnival themed "endless" dungeon which challenges players to quickly complete increasingly difficult floors under time pressure
- Doing well in the dungeon rewards players with "tickets" which can be spent to build a large statue containing all of the game's forms
- New "Dino" form, with all new abilities and quests, unlocked by playing the Impossible Dungeon. The Dino form encourages players to swap between different damage types in order to gain damage boosting effects
ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES:
- Gates at the start of the Frozen Hearth area could incorrectly close behind players
- Using Slime Slide twice quickly in succession could incorrectly make the starting puddle a damage zone
- Health leech was not being calculated correctly for some abilities when in a dungeon with the x9999 damage mod
- “0 mana required” modifier was not allowing some abilities to be performed when the player had 0 mana
- Some enemies would not be hit by turrets projectiles when projectiles were fired at certain angles
- Mechanic's leg animations could break when using arrow flurry
- Players could sometimes get stuck behind a rock in the Whackamelee! challenge room
- Summoning demons from turret deaths did not count towards the Necromancer's "Custom II: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" quest
- Frozen Hearth level load screen was not properly centered
- Fixed issues with using some wireless / bluetooth controllers to play the game
