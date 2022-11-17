The Forgotten King Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9961851 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 19:26:15 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces The Forgotten King boss Fight, New achievements and rewards from the bartender, new pets, Craftable Armor and Weapons, a New Magic Staff Weapon Type, Enemy Type, headshots, new visual effects when gems are socketed on weapons.



New Magic Staff Weapon Type.



New Crafatble Weapons and Armor.







Weapons with Socketed gems now have an effect based on the gem type.



One of the new mounts that can be obtained through the bartender inside the tavern.



The new spider pet which can only be obtained by defeating The Forgotten King.



Updated the achievement UI.



Notifications when defenses are destroyed and difficult enemy's enter through the portal.



The new spider enemy will constantly spawn smaller spiders while alive. the Spiders spawned will lose health over time but are very quick and can overwhelm defenses if they are not taken care of.



Sewer Junctions and The dungeons now have 2 Guardians stones to defend.





Bug Fixes/Changes