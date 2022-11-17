The Forgotten King Update

This update introduces The Forgotten King boss Fight, New achievements and rewards from the bartender, new pets, Craftable Armor and Weapons, a New Magic Staff Weapon Type, Enemy Type, headshots, new visual effects when gems are socketed on weapons.
New Magic Staff Weapon Type.
New Crafatble Weapons and Armor.
Weapons with Socketed gems now have an effect based on the gem type.
One of the new mounts that can be obtained through the bartender inside the tavern.
The new spider pet which can only be obtained by defeating The Forgotten King.
Updated the achievement UI.
Notifications when defenses are destroyed and difficult enemy's enter through the portal.
The new spider enemy will constantly spawn smaller spiders while alive. the Spiders spawned will lose health over time but are very quick and can overwhelm defenses if they are not taken care of.
Sewer Junctions and The dungeons now have 2 Guardians stones to defend.
Bug Fixes/Changes
- all Skills now have a much faster casting speed.
- Enemy's now have a level above there health bar.
- socketed gems now change the weapon impact effect when you are attacking enemy's.
- socketed gems will now produce an aura effect around the weapon.
- when using ranged weapons like bows and magic staffs you can get headshots on all enemy's which will cause double the damage.
- as you progress through the game the enemy's coming through the portal will be faster and stronger no matter the difficulty.
- Updated the main menu
- updated the Achievements Menu
- Skeleton's with bombs will now focus more on taking out defenses that they come across rather then just running straight towards the Guardian Stone.
- You can now roll without being locked on by double tapping the jump button.
- enemy's who are stuck on objects or stuck in the portal will now die if they are unable to get unstuck after 15 seconds.
- Made changes to the Build mode ui to make using and placing defenses more clear.
- Fixed some issues in multiplayer where the enemy's were not always playing the same animation for all players.
- fixed a bug when fighting Omnibolt where if anyone who was not the host died it would cause the defeat screen to pop up.
- When fighting Omnibolt in multiplayer he will now change who he is attacking depending on who is closer to him and who is left alive.
- increased the performance when lots of enemy's are on screen at once.
