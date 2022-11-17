Improvements / Additions
- Improved multiple languages’ localizations
- Added new graphical setting for Volumetric Lights
Fixes
- Fixed VFX issue within the Psychomorph faction
- Fixed death power of certain Psychomorph foes
- Fixed typos in steam achievements
- Fixed Rejuvenating Icon effect that wasn’t triggering as it should
- Fixed Zeal appearing on cards outside of fights and/or on more than 2 cards during fights
- Fixed a rare crash occurring after boss reward selection
- Fixed Guard icon placement in hero panel when there’s more than 2 rows of status icons
- Fixed Steam Cloud synching issues
- Fixed a couple of UI issues
Balance changes
- Mise en place now gains Fading after being played once
- En Garde loses Fading
- All Guilty M now reads “Gain 15 Retribution. If the target's HP is less than your Retribution, each Near foe takes 10 damage.” instead of “Gain 10 Retribution. If the target's HP are below your Retribution, the target and each foe Near suffers 10 damage.”
Name changes
- Bring Justice is now Dispensing Justice
- Stylish Impulse is now Elegant Flourish
- Anticipate Felony is now Anticipate Treachery
- Chained Strikes is now Flurry of Blows
- Sharp Whirlwind is now Piercing Whirlwind
- Tools of Justice is now Instruments of Justice
- Oath of Violence is now Vow of Violence
- Doomed Defense is now Doomed Defense
- Mise en Place is now Setting the Stage
- Fiery Prayer is now Ardent Prayer
- Postponed Sentence is now Deferred Sentence
- Light of Erath is now Erath’s Light
- As Lineage is now As a Lineage
- None Shall Ignore is now None Can Ignore
- None Shall Avoid is now None Can Avoid
- The Patriarch’s Duty is now Patriarch’s Duty
- Coldness is now Frost
- Temper the Wolf is now Calm the Wolf
- Shade of the Black Moon is now Shadow of the Black Moon
- The Hero’s Duty is now Hero’s Duty
- Growing Roar is now Swelling Roar
Changed files in this update