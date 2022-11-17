 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 17 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.6a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix missings translation for achievements description in japanese
Fix Brazilian translation being almost completely broken

