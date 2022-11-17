- Fixed the problem of text not displaying correctly on ultra wide monitors.
(If in some places the text is still displayed incorrectly, please write me to which message this happens, thank you.)
I Live Under Your House update for 17 November 2022
Ultrawide Fix
