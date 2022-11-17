 Skip to content

I Live Under Your House update for 17 November 2022

Ultrawide Fix

Build 9961658

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the problem of text not displaying correctly on ultra wide monitors.
    (If in some places the text is still displayed incorrectly, please write me to which message this happens, thank you.)

