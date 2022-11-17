 Skip to content

New Hire update for 17 November 2022

Update notes for 11/17/22

Build 9961653

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated forklift battery display
  • Tweaked forklift handling (again)
  • Fixed issue with paycheck calculating too high (sorry, no more extra money!)
  • Disabled player light sources in certain areas to increase spookiness

