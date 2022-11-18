 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 18 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.128 (2022.11.17)

Share · View all patches · Build 9961635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.128 (2022.11.17)

  • [Balance] Damage dealt by some needs (i.e. Hunger, Maintenance) will not interrupt current task
  • [Balance] When a human fails to find food, they will try to cook right away
  • [Balance] Tune human AI to use priorities more strictly
  • [UI/UX] Automatically turn workers back on after CPU deficit is resolved
  • [UI/UX] Show nebula instead of static background when viewing Research Tree and Starmap
  • [Tech] Remove Radeon nebula glitch workarounds
  • [Tech] Add "IsHumanoid" flag to Species definition to allow implementing humanoid species
  • [Tech] Fix Cleanup() could get called more than once for all AI tasks
  • [Performance] Add multiple small performance optimizations
  • [Bug] Fix mod translations would be validated as community translations and ignored due to not having an official counterpart
  • [Bug] Fix plants could get initialized with 0 harvest output
  • [Bug] Fix processors (Grinder, Refinery) would have trouble getting materials hauled to them from storages
  • [Bug] Fix workers would not be able to pick up a material if it was blocked in orthogonal directions (N/E/S/W)

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link