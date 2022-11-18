Patch notes: v0.6.128 (2022.11.17)

v0.6.128 (2022.11.17)
- [Balance] Damage dealt by some needs (i.e. Hunger, Maintenance) will not interrupt current task
- [Balance] When a human fails to find food, they will try to cook right away
- [Balance] Tune human AI to use priorities more strictly
- [UI/UX] Automatically turn workers back on after CPU deficit is resolved
- [UI/UX] Show nebula instead of static background when viewing Research Tree and Starmap
- [Tech] Remove Radeon nebula glitch workarounds
- [Tech] Add "IsHumanoid" flag to Species definition to allow implementing humanoid species
- [Tech] Fix Cleanup() could get called more than once for all AI tasks
- [Performance] Add multiple small performance optimizations
- [Bug] Fix mod translations would be validated as community translations and ignored due to not having an official counterpart
- [Bug] Fix plants could get initialized with 0 harvest output
- [Bug] Fix processors (Grinder, Refinery) would have trouble getting materials hauled to them from storages
- [Bug] Fix workers would not be able to pick up a material if it was blocked in orthogonal directions (N/E/S/W)
Changed files in this update