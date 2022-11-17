 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 17 November 2022

Update - Version 0.68.0 (Beta Playtest)

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes

  • Fixed problems with HUD text rendering.
  • Fixed bug where helmet video feed would be overlayed by terminal text.
  • High Voltage Trait: Lights will not flicker all the time, but only occasionally to make it harder to identify this alien trait.
  • Fixed major problem with network communication, which should keep all players better in sync.

Features

  • Improved helmet HUD: Looks more realistic, improved visuals of video feed, better placement, realisic helmet curve.
  • Improved logging to better identify bugs and problems in live-play.
  • Made it easier to see what how to start and finish a mission, by highlighting the terminals more.
  • Made it more clear when alien was succesfully sedated, and when sedation failed.
  • Higher view range for all HUD icons, so players can connect to cameras that are far away.

