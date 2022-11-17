Update - Version 0.68.0 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes
- Fixed problems with HUD text rendering.
- Fixed bug where helmet video feed would be overlayed by terminal text.
- High Voltage Trait: Lights will not flicker all the time, but only occasionally to make it harder to identify this alien trait.
- Fixed major problem with network communication, which should keep all players better in sync.
Features
- Improved helmet HUD: Looks more realistic, improved visuals of video feed, better placement, realisic helmet curve.
- Improved logging to better identify bugs and problems in live-play.
- Made it easier to see what how to start and finish a mission, by highlighting the terminals more.
- Made it more clear when alien was succesfully sedated, and when sedation failed.
- Higher view range for all HUD icons, so players can connect to cameras that are far away.
Changed files in this update