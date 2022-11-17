 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 17 November 2022

Update 0.7.0.6

Update 0.7.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding unfinished Japanese translation
  • Added Brazilian translation, Removed Portuguese translation (Because the current Brazilian translation was wrongly labelled as Portuguese
  • Added an automatic fallback to english language in case of a language is missing a input, to avoid errors and bugs
QoL
  • Minor Achievements menu redesign to improve navigation
Changes
  • Slight nerf to celerity
  • Slight buff to lightweight
  • Added a small Invulnerability time after you level up (0.5 sec)
Fixes
  • Some card applying twice the effect due to very specifics situation
  • German localisation issues related to Corruption tool-tip
  • Hard mode not translating at start
  • Game Stats not translating

