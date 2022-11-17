Update 0.7.0.6

- Adding unfinished Japanese translation
- Added Brazilian translation, Removed Portuguese translation (Because the current Brazilian translation was wrongly labelled as Portuguese
- Added an automatic fallback to english language in case of a language is missing a input, to avoid errors and bugs
QoL
- Minor Achievements menu redesign to improve navigation
Changes
- Slight nerf to celerity
- Slight buff to lightweight
- Added a small Invulnerability time after you level up (0.5 sec)
Fixes
- Some card applying twice the effect due to very specifics situation
- German localisation issues related to Corruption tool-tip
- Hard mode not translating at start
- Game Stats not translating
Changed files in this update