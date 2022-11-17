Update #14

Greetings weary traveler, CoTTR is receiving a minor update with some new content and fixes.

List of changes:

-One new artwork

-Two new endings

-Rewrote Ilar’s journey to the black mountain

-Made some changes around the part where they talk about being two fish in a pot

-Added a message after the first two deaths to make it more clear you are supposed to keep playing.

-Increased the number of save slots to 30

-Fixed an instance of two sprites overlapping

-Fixed a few small typos

-Made a change with the black mountain death so it can be accessed after being sublimated

-You can now choose to see the shiny memory whenever you trade for the two smaller shards

-Added explanations of a few keyboard controls in the options menu, for those who are not familiar with ren'py control schemes

We hope we didn't break anything accidentally, if you catch any errors or mistakes please let us know.

Thanks to everyone who left lovely reviews and comments, we appreciate each and every one! <3

We almost have enough reviews to be featured on Steam's Hidden Gem 200 List, so if you played and enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review, however long or short it might be.

Take care!