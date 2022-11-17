Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.33 WIN_EARLY

This update should make it easier to make vudu using your taxi-company membership and make it more feasible to carry weapons and drugs.
- Fix things like being on fire not removed when cycling.
- "LAND" item can now also trigger descent to Planet (Luke).
- Storage containers are now consumables (1 use per one you buy) but are a lot cheaper.
- Item stashed in a storage container are now not lost upon cycling (you can fly to your container and pick them up after cycling).
- Callout surcharge is now 4000.
- Callouts occur more regularly.
- When contacting Taxi Company HQ you can ask where the nearest dispatch is.
- Taxi Company Dispatches now sell warp-jumps and anti-grav charges at half price to members.
- Taxi Company Dispatches now provide free 'damage patch' to members.
- Fix Callouts aren't scheduled when Player renews membership while in system where that taxi company is active.
- The chance of a random check by security is now lower.
- When caught with illegal items during a security-check the player now doesn't get a ticket or fine anymore but the items are still confiscated. However, if the player is caught during a customs-check and they didn't declare their illegal Items they still get a ticket.
- Warp jumps now all travel 10 times as fast.
- Warp jumps, scanners, anti-grav charge and basic weapons all had their prices adjusted. Some are more expensive others cheaper. In particular 'warp-jump cat iii' is now more expensive.
- Prices of items at the home store are now 25% of base-price instead of 33%.
- Expressway speed is now double what it was.
- Fix some possible crashes.
- Fix morula not removed on cycling.
- Base price for night vision is now 60 (0.03D).
Changed files in this update