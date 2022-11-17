V1.15 MEGAFIX Patch

Balance Changes
- Skeletons and Armored Skeletons are now immune to Auto-Life as intended! We will miss the game breaking glory this oversight brought...
- Late game Survival's Difficulty has been slightly increased. Turn the pressure up!
Misc. Changes
- The music at the end of a Match has been updated to play a new track: "The Bad Ass". I hope it amps you up for the next Match!
- There was a Massive Performance Gain from a small rework of the Team Color code. This was old code that was needlessly calculating Team colors when requested instead of just grabbing them from a list.
Bug Fixes
- The Soundtrack should now behave as expected. This should prevent the game freezes that we experienced on the latest Stream, likely caused by competing Coroutines haphazardly created at various game events. Now just one properly managed Coroutine controls the Jukebox.
- Meteor now reliably hits targets and causes general mayhem, restoring the Elemental Sorceress to her maximum power.
- Certain Trees were not creating the correct destroyed states. All Trees and their various states should now have their destruction states properly set.
- Local Survival Matches would not allow adding teams if there were no Player Teams present. Additionally, there was a Null-Ref. bug created if Teams were removed out of the order they were added when the Match began. Silly developer!
- Earthwave and other Map Tile manipulating Abilities were improperly displacing sunken Map Tiles like Water on their completion.
- Potential tiles for abilities like Teleport that can reach any tile in range should now be highlighted correctly.
- Dead Characters should now be properly highlighted depending on the Raise/Raise Undead Ability is being assigned.
- Post Stream testing revealed a Lightning Bolt edge case that resulted in a Null-Ref. error and a Round Timer freeze. This has been fixed :)
- The graph on the Match Results UI could be dragged left and right, potentially causing confusion and/or formatting errors. This functionality has been removed.
- All Leaderboards Online now show the correct data!
- Your Total Score is now properly stored in your Steam Stats. We will be showing this soon on a UI Panel near you!
- Achievements were being recorded but did not pop up in the Steam overlay. A few edits were made to address this, but more testing is needed to confirm this worked. Let me know if you see the popups, especially at the end of Rounds and Matches! Thanks!
!!!Sync Demon Update!!!
- Our recent Stream tests have gone really well, with no recent appearances of the Sync Demon thanks to the V1.11 Sync Fixes. Though promising, and potentially an indication we have largely left the Sync Demon behind us, I will be ever vigilant and continue to squash any more edge cases that pop up. Thank you for your patience as we continue to strengthen the Fortress.
[Special Announcement]
- Your many requests for a Mac version have been heard! The game has been maturing nicely and it's time to expand the Realm again. Though potentially still a couple weeks away, work has officially begun for Mac and I will be testing builds internally until I am satisfied with their stability. Multiplayer between platforms is supported by default, and I can't wait to bring more players into the Fortress. Keep an eye out for more info on the upcoming Mac release SOON!
Changed files in this update