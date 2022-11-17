Inner Strength Hotfix #1 - v1.4.28 Patch Notes

Changelog
- Fixed a very bad bug that would make the game hang up during enemies' turn.
- Fixed the newly added spells missing their vocal spellcasting component.
- Fixed the warning message popping up everytime you used loot all on the ground (get off my back game, I can carry all that loot and you know it. Let me be a loot goblin)
- Fixed the lute being held the wrong way when spellcasting. You've got to pluck the cords, my bard, not knock on the wooden side.
- Fixed Ranger Marskman's Fast Aim not properly working on all ranged weapons
- Fixed the placeholder Snow Tiger appearing as a choice for Kindred Spirit Druids
- Removed faulty placeholder pregen characters. Bye bye HopeBard08, we won't miss you.
- Fixed Monks being unable to use Martial Arts bonus attack when holding a torch
- Fixed Bards have a restricted selection of skills at level 1
- Fixed a random german subtitle line that appeared in the tavern cutscene at the beginning of CotM. My dude got so drunk that they started speaking german.
- Fixed the Elf Female Face 01 having changed by mistake
- Fixed the Draconic Sorcerer Elemental Affinity scaling into infinity, allowing for 100+ damage cantrips. Some say that jet fuel can't melt steel beams, but bugged fire bolts sure can.
- Fixed the Winter Wolf being removed from the Dungeon Maker by mistake.
Some known issues we're working on
- Items can currently be permanently deleted in the inventory the following ways - DO NOT DO THIS before we release a new fix:
- Drag & Dropping a stack of items (torches, candles, javelins, darts...) on an equipped slot (such as your weapon slot) will delete whatever was there. You think turning water into wine is impressive? Watch me turn this +2 longsword of doom into a 1d4 damage dart.
- If your inventory is large enough to have a scroll bar, if you have only one item in the last row, drag and dropping it back into your inventory will delete it. It's like a magic trick, but a very crappy one because you don't get the item back later.
- Warlock Invocations can't be swapped during level up in multiplayer - trying to do so will simply delete an invocation without giving you another one to swap with. If you really need to swap an invocation, save before leveling, level up in solo, save again and load that new save in multiplayer.
- There's a very weird bug that makes some character values got banana, granting some players up to 40 AC, 4 attacks per turn (those blessed by RNG) and for others removing the ability to Extra Attack or being stuck at 0 Ki Points (those who got crapped on by RNG). We're working on a fix that will restore balance to this world.
- High Elves Bards can't use Ritual Casting at the moment. We're working on making the feature racism-free.
Dev Stream on Monday 21st
We'll also be holding a Dev Stream on Twitch Monday 21st at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 6 pm CET to talk about the new update and answer your questions^^
Changed depots in veterans branch