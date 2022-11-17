Update 2022.1: Patch 14

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Turkish localisation update by Narberal Gamma.
- Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯, Mononok Kori.
- Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
- French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
- Russian localisation update by Hard.
- German localisation update by Ruby.
User interface:
- Fix: Map view is now usually opened at the same place where it was left.
- Fix: Officers were displayed in an inverted order on the crew management screens than on the portraits.
- Fix: Added an information about gained reputation points after helping an ally in the side mission.
Missions:
- Added an objective to return back to the port after failing an escort duty assignment.
- Fix: Convoy in the escort duty assignment is no longer stopping when it's under attack, unless it's very close to the destination.
- Fix: After successfully completing the side mission about helping an ally with some resource or about the lost u-boat, there was still a time limit displayed near the relevant objective in the assignment summary.
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 10): Escort duty assignment could, in some cases, not start after selecting it.
World simulation:
- Slightly decreased frequency of miscellaneous communications from the other u-boats.
- Fix: Fixed an issue due to which u-boats attacking a convoy, could still behave like they would be fighting it, despite being tens of kilometres away when they couldn't continue to chase it for any reason.
Graphics:
- Fix: Combat helmet was disappearing from the wearing character's head at certain camera viewing angles.
Ports:
- Aesthetical fixes to Bergen, La Rochelle and Wilhelmshaven.
- Fix: Wilhelmshaven icon wasn't centred on the docking spot.
HQ:
- Fix: Tasks with an early research penalty were taking twice more time to complete than it was stated in the UI before they were started.
AI:
- Improved AI behaviour in tight spots in ports.
- Fix: Fixed another issue (possibly the last), due to which, a group of ships could circle around a single spot without any apparent reason.
- Fix: Groups of warships and u-boats could in rare cases try to get to their destinations by moving through some land areas.
Crew:
- Fix: Knocking out a panicking sailor is now 2x faster than it used to be to make it noticeably faster than calming him down.
- Fix: After leaving the port after vacation, docking back and spending some time in the port, the docked time was counted towards a crew fatigue penalty.
Technical:
- Fix: In some cases near ports, automated pathfinding was finding routes that were crossing various obstacles.
Map:
- Fix: If unit was no longer detected and then it was observed again in a specific time window afterwards, it could permanently reappear on the map as neutral having a gray symbol.
