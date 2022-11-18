 Skip to content

AI: Art Impostor update for 18 November 2022

Update v0.5.0

Update v0.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

New Content

  • Added new theme categories

Improvements

  • Some styles and some avatars are now available to purchase with in-game currency Coin!
  • The generate image button will not be pressed if you haven't input any texts
  • The confirmation popup will be displayed if the given texts contain the theme itself within
  • A new sound effect will be played when a match is found in Ranked Match
  • Your icon will be highlighted in your turn to make it easier to understand
  • Player names will be displayed under players' icons in the vote result, again
  • The game will request server other images if it fails to generate images
  • Fixed the texts displayed when an AI shows off the generated images

Bugfix

  • Fixed the bug that you couldn't stably play with players on other platforms
  • Fixed the bug that the game would stop when the given texts contain specific symbols

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

