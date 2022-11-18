Update v0.5.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
New Content
- Added new theme categories
Improvements
- Some styles and some avatars are now available to purchase with in-game currency Coin!
- The generate image button will not be pressed if you haven't input any texts
- The confirmation popup will be displayed if the given texts contain the theme itself within
- A new sound effect will be played when a match is found in Ranked Match
- Your icon will be highlighted in your turn to make it easier to understand
- Player names will be displayed under players' icons in the vote result, again
- The game will request server other images if it fails to generate images
- Fixed the texts displayed when an AI shows off the generated images
Bugfix
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't stably play with players on other platforms
- Fixed the bug that the game would stop when the given texts contain specific symbols
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update