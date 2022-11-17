 Skip to content

Present Cannon Rebirth update for 17 November 2022

Santa Brought Some New Friends

Build 9960083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unreal Engine updated from 4.25 to 4.27
Each level has its own boss.
New effects
When the boss is defeated remaining UFOs disappear from play.

