Unreal Engine updated from 4.25 to 4.27
Each level has its own boss.
New effects
When the boss is defeated remaining UFOs disappear from play.
Present Cannon Rebirth update for 17 November 2022
Santa Brought Some New Friends
Patchnotes via Steam Community
