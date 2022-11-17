 Skip to content

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 17 November 2022

Patch 149

Patch 149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch notes of Steam update #149, released on November 17th, 2022.

Maps

Avanti
  • Fixed turrets being active on Shidden gamemode
Cloisters
  • Fixed missing TDM spawns
CrossfireerifssorC
  • Fixed inverted bunker door staying open during nuke strike
Firing Range
  • Various logic tweaks
Hunted
  • Updated the platform to lower automatically
Mesa Race, Chapter 1
  • Added arrows to help guide players
  • Fixed ropes on catwalk being solid
  • Changed respawn points to face direction you're meant to go
Mini-Royale
  • Gun Game now gives a new weapon every 2nd kill
  • Disabled blood water
  • Removed green flag models
Park
  • Fixed missing soda machine textures
Rooftops
  • Adjusted TDM spawn points
Sabbath
  • Adjusted TDM spawn points
SS2 Ops
  • Adjusted spawn points
  • Fixed the sky texture
Volcanic Panic
  • Adjusted some textures and geometry to more accurate with original
  • Added more Shidden spawn points

Game Modes

Bonedemic
  • Fixed issue where players were sent to a random spawn when infected by skeletons
Fart Cops
  • Added the game mode to the end map voting options
Hotspot
  • Fixed softlock on maps with only one zone
Shidden
  • Replaced Sonar with stronger Sonar Pro
  • Fixed missing temporary slow-mo on Dealter's death

Weapons

  • Fixed server crash on indirect kills with Charge Rifle
  • Fixed server crash caused by placing a tripmine on an upward moving platform while you're standing on it
  • Fixed Chainsaw causing a flood of fall damage sounds during use
  • Fixed some projectiles could hurt teammates
  • Hit registration tweaks for the InstaGib weapons

User Interface

  • Fixed changing video settings triggering black squares on the menu
  • Added more options to the game settings menu page
  • Fixed wrong kill icon for the Plasma Rifle weapon
  • Updated the end map voting to skip stages with only one option
  • Updated localization files

VScript

  • Fixed multiple Vector or QAngle params having the same when used with bound game functions

Miscellaneous

  • Added Rock the Vote functionality, triggered by typing **rtv[b] in chat
  • Added new admin commands: _jb_adminmap, _jb_adminendmap, _jb_admingagtext, _jb_admingagvoice, _jb_adminungagtext, _jb_adminungagvoice, _jb_adminban, _jb_adminunban, _jb_adminrename
  • Added new music to DM, TDM, Instagib, Gun Game, Rat Race and Head Hunt!
  • Fixed server crash caused by too many players dying in a pool full of leeches at once
  • Fixed crash on attempt to run the [b]kick** command at the main menu
  • Tweaked all-talk and dead-talk checks
  • Revised the default map cycle file, fixing some maps being listed for game modes they don't support
  • Implemented game mode specific config files support (ie: _jbep3/cfg/gamemodebattleroyale.cfg)
  • Implemented map specific config files support (ie: jbep3/cfg/mapcfg/crossfire.cfg)

