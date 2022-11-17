Patch notes of Steam update #149, released on November 17th, 2022.
Maps
Avanti
- Fixed turrets being active on Shidden gamemode
Cloisters
- Fixed missing TDM spawns
CrossfireerifssorC
- Fixed inverted bunker door staying open during nuke strike
Firing Range
- Various logic tweaks
Hunted
- Updated the platform to lower automatically
Mesa Race, Chapter 1
- Added arrows to help guide players
- Fixed ropes on catwalk being solid
- Changed respawn points to face direction you're meant to go
Mini-Royale
- Gun Game now gives a new weapon every 2nd kill
- Disabled blood water
- Removed green flag models
Park
- Fixed missing soda machine textures
Rooftops
- Adjusted TDM spawn points
Sabbath
- Adjusted TDM spawn points
SS2 Ops
- Adjusted spawn points
- Fixed the sky texture
Volcanic Panic
- Adjusted some textures and geometry to more accurate with original
- Added more Shidden spawn points
Game Modes
Bonedemic
- Fixed issue where players were sent to a random spawn when infected by skeletons
Fart Cops
- Added the game mode to the end map voting options
Hotspot
- Fixed softlock on maps with only one zone
Shidden
- Replaced Sonar with stronger Sonar Pro
- Fixed missing temporary slow-mo on Dealter's death
Weapons
- Fixed server crash on indirect kills with Charge Rifle
- Fixed server crash caused by placing a tripmine on an upward moving platform while you're standing on it
- Fixed Chainsaw causing a flood of fall damage sounds during use
- Fixed some projectiles could hurt teammates
- Hit registration tweaks for the InstaGib weapons
User Interface
- Fixed changing video settings triggering black squares on the menu
- Added more options to the game settings menu page
- Fixed wrong kill icon for the Plasma Rifle weapon
- Updated the end map voting to skip stages with only one option
- Updated localization files
VScript
- Fixed multiple Vector or QAngle params having the same when used with bound game functions
Miscellaneous
- Added Rock the Vote functionality, triggered by typing **rtv[b] in chat
- Added new admin commands: _jb_adminmap, _jb_adminendmap, _jb_admingagtext, _jb_admingagvoice, _jb_adminungagtext, _jb_adminungagvoice, _jb_adminban, _jb_adminunban, _jb_adminrename
- Added new music to DM, TDM, Instagib, Gun Game, Rat Race and Head Hunt!
- Fixed server crash caused by too many players dying in a pool full of leeches at once
- Fixed crash on attempt to run the [b]kick** command at the main menu
- Tweaked all-talk and dead-talk checks
- Revised the default map cycle file, fixing some maps being listed for game modes they don't support
- Implemented game mode specific config files support (ie: _jbep3/cfg/gamemodebattleroyale.cfg)
- Implemented map specific config files support (ie: jbep3/cfg/mapcfg/crossfire.cfg)
