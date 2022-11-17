 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 17 November 2022

Beta Patch Notes v1.0.2

Build 9959715

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta v1.0.2

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when ending a conversation.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when a player encountered a party that was very close to a settlement's gate.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred if the main hero became a prisoner while a clan member was solving an issue.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on the encyclopedia screen due to a GPU memory-related issue.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when an agent was killed while it was switching weapons.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during the lord's keep battle when troops spawned in.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during the AI opponent’s turn in Tablut.

Localisation

  • Fixed minor text and translation-related bugs.

Art

  • Added a new town scene (Sanala).

Animations

  • Improved conversation animations with lords and notables. That includes male and female poses, more alternatives for different moods and improved face animations.
  • Improved lip synchronization face shapes, resulting in a better match between voice and face animations.

Campaign Map

  • Fixed a bug that prevented some settlements from being accessible with the gamepad.

UI

  • Fixed a bug that caused the marriage offer notification to disappear.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the scoreboard to stay visible even when no longer relevant.
  • Fixed a bug that caused B/Circle buttons to not work consistently in game menus after sneaking inside towns.
  • Fixed a bug that caused LB/L1 and RB/R1 keys to switch tabs in the clan screen while the "create a party" popup was open.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the gameplay to not stop when losing game focus during the loading screen.

Battles and Sieges

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the lances with newly added banners from being couchable.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the equipment control view to not come up during a lords hall fight.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the menu text to be wrong when a player got attacked while raiding a village.

Armies

  • Fixed a bug that allowed for infinite influence to be gained by donating troops to companion parties located in the player’s army.

Kingdoms and Diplomacy

  • Adjusted the war desire calculations of factions to better match the expected war durations, preventing rapidly making peace after a war was declared.

Quests & Issues

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Family Feud quest dialogue to be stuck in a loop.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the completed main storyline quests from being displayed in the quest log.

Other

  • Fixed a bug that caused Vlandian Vanguard troops to spawn without shields.
  • Assigned appropriate names to battle terrains used in Custom Battle.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a server crash that occurred when an agent passed the boundaries of the map.

Other - Miscellaneous

  • Dedicated Custom Server Helper Changes

    • Made the helper module a “MultiplayerOptional” module to allow servers and clients to enable it freely without hindering the ability to join servers.
    • Added the ability to re-download existing maps.
    • Added a warning marker to easily see which existing scenes may not be compatible with their server counterpart.
    • The helper module now opens the “Download Panel” menu automatically if the scene compatibility check fails for a helper module-enabled server.
    • Strengthened and modified the helper web panel authentication to invalidate existing credentials when the AdminPassword is changed.

  • Added client-side checks that prevent players from joining servers for which they do not have a compatible scene file.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from joining password-protected servers due to the server selection disappearing.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed for map downloading with no maps selected on the “Download Panel” menu.

Server & Network

  • Fixed a bug that caused custom game invites to be ignored when the player was in the queue.

UI

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Open Download Panel” menu item to be listed even for servers without the helper module loaded.

Both

UI

  • Updated the Voice Language option tab description. Deleted the Voice Language option from multiplayer options.
  • Fixed a bug that caused selected item visuals to not be shown until the mouse hovered over the item.

Performance

  • Optimized memory usage.

Other

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the “Ride it Like You Stole It” achievement from being unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the “SwordBearer” achievement from being unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug that caused dust particles to get skewed/stretched across the screen.

Modding

  • Added a new module category "MultiplayerOptional" for tool-oriented modules. Servers and clients will by default be compatible if their mismatching modules are limited to optional ones.
  • Added a new launch argument for server hosts to disable optional modules on their server (dedicatedcustomserverDontAllowOptionalModules).
  • Modified the xscene file format to optionally allow for versioning of scene files which grants more reliability when checking client-server compatibility. The new attributes are supported on the scene editor options.
  • Fixed a bug that caused non-official modules to have their unspecified 4th version segment default to values incompatible between server and client.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on launcher start if the launcher couldn't find a module's SubModule.xml file.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a MpClassDivisions.xml merging issue, when the new XML had conditional effects.

