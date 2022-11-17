The Shiny Update Hot Fix

- Logo item for SkapeGote
- Increased AI vehicles engine power
- Increased Tomikapa engine power
- Increased Trab car engine power
- Increased Imirus(blue) bus engine power
- The airplane spawn position
- Imirus bus help function
- Some trees, world props position
- Drunkens spawn position
- Some letter character problem in the Hungarian translation
- The third person camera visibility problems
- The wood pile's impostor technology settings
- NPCs clothes bugs
- AI vehicles path
- Bale sale point
Changed files in this update