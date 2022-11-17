 Skip to content

My Village Life update for 17 November 2022

The Shiny Update Hot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Logo item for SkapeGote

  • Increased AI vehicles engine power
  • Increased Tomikapa engine power
  • Increased Trab car engine power
  • Increased Imirus(blue) bus engine power

  • The airplane spawn position
  • Imirus bus help function
  • Some trees, world props position
  • Drunkens spawn position
  • Some letter character problem in the Hungarian translation
  • The third person camera visibility problems
  • The wood pile's impostor technology settings
  • NPCs clothes bugs
  • AI vehicles path
  • Bale sale point

Changed files in this update

My Village Life Content Depot 1385781
