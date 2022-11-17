 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 17 November 2022

New Rounds, Enemies and Bullets! - Update 0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9959598

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Minefield, Alien Fleet and Bio-Refinery rounds
  • Added Big Mines and Asteroid Turrets
  • Added Pirate Cytodrone and Cytohunter, added pirate Cytovesicle
  • Added Spiral Bullets
  • Added Invisibility Frames blinking
  • Reduced Shield Upgrade chance in Survival
  • Fixed a bug with turrets Sometimes unable to aim properly
  • Added a Fire indicator on Turrets
  • Reworked Respawn effect

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
