- Added Minefield, Alien Fleet and Bio-Refinery rounds
- Added Big Mines and Asteroid Turrets
- Added Pirate Cytodrone and Cytohunter, added pirate Cytovesicle
- Added Spiral Bullets
- Added Invisibility Frames blinking
- Reduced Shield Upgrade chance in Survival
- Fixed a bug with turrets Sometimes unable to aim properly
- Added a Fire indicator on Turrets
- Reworked Respawn effect
Alcyon Infinity update for 17 November 2022
New Rounds, Enemies and Bullets! - Update 0.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
