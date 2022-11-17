Hot-swappable tiles and other quality-of-life improvements

Replaceable tiles
- You can now replace tiles by placing a new tile directly on top of the old one, making it more convenient to build creative designs and change them on-the-fly
- Works both with foreground blocks and background walls
List of learned active abilities
- As the talent tree grows in size, it will get more and more inconvenient to look through the entire tree in search for active abilities that you want to put on the hotbar
- For that reason, there is now a list of all available skills, conveniently placed on the talent tree screen
Other
- Wooden planks can now be crafted by default, without the help of an NPC, to give slightly more variety of initially available materials
- Damage numbers will now appear near enemies each time they take damage
- Added sound and visual effects of picking up an item from an inventory slot and placing an item into an inventory slot
Changed files in this update