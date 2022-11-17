Small update 1.1.3.1

Changes:
We improved mouse movement in the main menu;
Text size for all crafting machines and workstations has been increased;
Fixes:
Fixed Portuguese localization;
Fixed the bug with the wrong XP type from some machines;
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
We improved mouse movement in the main menu;
Text size for all crafting machines and workstations has been increased;
Fixes:
Fixed Portuguese localization;
Fixed the bug with the wrong XP type from some machines;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update