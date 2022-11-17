 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 17 November 2022

Small update 1.1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
We improved mouse movement in the main menu;
Text size for all crafting machines and workstations has been increased;

Fixes:
Fixed Portuguese localization;
Fixed the bug with the wrong XP type from some machines;

