Patch Notes[11.17.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Adviser Residences now correctly display the production and income, it appeared as 0 before.
- Adviser Residences can now be sold again after you fire the respective adviser living in that residence.
- Fixed an issue where during the fail screen of a challenge market opening would still be triggered if it was the opening time. This won't happen anymore.
- Fixed incorrect display of happiness during city promotion application in some cases
- Fixed the coloring issues for status/buff icons when Wonder Building was active.
- Fixed an issue where disasters would appear/disappear too frequently after loading a save game.
- Fixed an issue where you could move Conscription Office to the challenge plot even if its not obtained.
- Fixed an issue of not being able to build when the mouse opens the Wonder Building interface and selects build when the pointer state is upgrade state.
Optimizations:
- Optimization of reward displays in city title menu
- A second confirmation will pop up when the Design Institute blueprint is completed
- Some optimizations for community donations.
- Added a tip to where to unlock the talent to ride a horse while browsing horses.
5.Wonder Building - insufficient resources are now displayed with red in the quick completion interface
6.Changed time limit for extending orders, it is now 30 days from 10 days.
7.Increased the success rate for City promotions
Other Adjustment:
- Behavior of military barracks during disasters is adjusted as below:
- Fire, plague: loss of soldiers(limited, fixed amount), cannot dispatch soldiers
- Famine: Constantly lose soldiers
- There will be no Crime in barracks from now on.
- Earthquake no longer have a critical effect on buildings related to goals.
- Talent-unlocking morgue: No longer require the city rank to reach the tire 1, can be unlocked after passing the West Ridge
