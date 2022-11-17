New content: Score the goal!

Dear Electricians,

We've got a November update for you with new content. We're constantly working to bring you as much additional content as possible, we know that's what you as a community expect from us.

Are you interested to know what we have prepared for you? It is well known that the work of an electrician is dangerous and he can be shocked by electricity. And have you ever wondered what also can shock him? Well, the result of a match when his favorite team is playing!

Football is one of those hobbies that unites our team. We love playing it and watching it together in the pub. That's why we decided, on the occasion of the upcoming World Cup, to prepare updates related to football.

New Mission - "New Opening"

A world cup is coming to the world of the Electrician simulator! This is the perfect time to go to a location other than customers' homes for the first time! Visit a forgotten pub, which you will have to prepare for watching the championship together.

In celebration of the world cup, one customer decided to run a certain old console. Unfortunately - the console doesn't work, and the customer can't run up his favorite football game from his childhood. Can you help him with this problem?

Feel the atmosphere of a football event! Your garage is now a turf where you can kick the ball!

And if you don't have enough of a soccer vibe, you can always use the new lamps to decorate your home. Also test the brand new induction lamp, which lights up even when picked up!

What stays with us permanently?

The mission, store items, and repair table tasks stay with us permanently and are not a time-limited event.

And in the coming weeks:

We will add the ability to choose your favorite garage variant.

We'll add lamps invented by the community, including one that allows for a lot of creativity!

Big Christmas update includes several new missions, items, and changes to the environment outside the window.

Known issues

Electrical boxes can appear darkened when the player moves away.

The missing texture inside the World Cup Paper Lamp.

The audio of football matches can be too quiet.

Certain lamps may appear as not lighting up.

Glasses can load and appear on sight.

Problems with shadows of glasses.

