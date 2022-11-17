1.1.1 Patch Notes

New Content:
- Jump perk is now "Utility", gives 1.5x reserve ammo and 1 more grenade
- Aiming down sight decreases recoil
Bug Fixes:
- Can no longer melee while reloading and some other actions
- Fixed Wretch hitbox issues
- Increased size of Wretch's baby
- Made atom bomb kill all zombies alive who haven’t spawned in last 3 seconds
- Fixed car at front of cargo being out of bounds
- Decreased cost of ammo box
- Made sounds mute in pause menus and inaccessible in other menu
- Hit reg improvements
- Zombie counter now works on Cargo Ship
- Freeze grenade and weapon fixed to not allow for zombie super speed after being unfrozen
- Prestige weapon buff now appears in attachment menu
Balance Changes:
- Muzzle boost rework including: fire rate multiplier increased by 10%, spread decreased by 40% damage increased by 5%, recoil decreased by 60%
- Different weapon unlock levels: Five Seven at level 5, Glock at level 8, MP5 at 12, MP7 at 15, AK at 18, P90 at 22
- Blackhole weapon rework: slowly removes zombie hp if in blackhole, for 5 seconds
- Fire weapon explosive damage increased by 50%
- Max speed for zombies decreased by 30%
- Lightning weapon cooldown decreased: MK I from 50 to 35 seconds, MK II from 20 to 15 seconds
