Pathogen: Survival update for 17 November 2022

1.1.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Jump perk is now "Utility", gives 1.5x reserve ammo and 1 more grenade
  • Aiming down sight decreases recoil

Bug Fixes:

  • Can no longer melee while reloading and some other actions
  • Fixed Wretch hitbox issues
  • Increased size of Wretch's baby
  • Made atom bomb kill all zombies alive who haven’t spawned in last 3 seconds
  • Fixed car at front of cargo being out of bounds
  • Decreased cost of ammo box
  • Made sounds mute in pause menus and inaccessible in other menu
  • Hit reg improvements
  • Zombie counter now works on Cargo Ship
  • Freeze grenade and weapon fixed to not allow for zombie super speed after being unfrozen
  • Prestige weapon buff now appears in attachment menu

Balance Changes:

  • Muzzle boost rework including: fire rate multiplier increased by 10%, spread decreased by 40% damage increased by 5%, recoil decreased by 60%
  • Different weapon unlock levels: Five Seven at level 5, Glock at level 8, MP5 at 12, MP7 at 15, AK at 18, P90 at 22
  • Blackhole weapon rework: slowly removes zombie hp if in blackhole, for 5 seconds
  • Fire weapon explosive damage increased by 50%
  • Max speed for zombies decreased by 30%
  • Lightning weapon cooldown decreased: MK I from 50 to 35 seconds, MK II from 20 to 15 seconds

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084511
