Territory – Alpha 5.10.1 – Default Branch – Extras

Added
- Meat Stew now craftable on the food prep bench, can then be cooked on campfire or gas stove
- Character View/Photo mode – you can now zoom by scrolling in and out with your mouse wheel
Changed
- Cooler decay time decreased (keep your meat and other consumables in the cooler to slow their decay. The composter increases the rate of decay.
- Removed all of the footstep cloud effects as they were a bit dumb and the game doesn’t need them
- Character View/Photo mode camera adjusted
Fixed
- Collision of stone furnace mesh
Changed files in this update