 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 17 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.10.1 – Default Branch – Extras

Share · View all patches · Build 9958899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Meat Stew now craftable on the food prep bench, can then be cooked on campfire or gas stove
  • Character View/Photo mode – you can now zoom by scrolling in and out with your mouse wheel

Changed

  • Cooler decay time decreased (keep your meat and other consumables in the cooler to slow their decay. The composter increases the rate of decay.
  • Removed all of the footstep cloud effects as they were a bit dumb and the game doesn’t need them
  • Character View/Photo mode camera adjusted

Fixed

  • Collision of stone furnace mesh

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link