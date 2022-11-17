 Skip to content

OneBit Adventure update for 17 November 2022

Hotfix v1.3.83

Build 9958875

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Eternal Wraith to also require at least 1,000 steps before spawning another again
  • Removed Top UI adjustment as it is not needed for PC
  • Updated Death status to only negate Blood Barrier when active instead of instant death upon timer reaching 0
  • Fixed Eternal Wraith freezing when his health is saved below 0
  • Fixed Cobra wrapping enemies (for real this time)
  • Fixed tutorial Apple appearing to be Dark Matter
  • Fixed button text not updating on Edit Character for View Stats/Change Skin

