- Updated Eternal Wraith to also require at least 1,000 steps before spawning another again
- Removed Top UI adjustment as it is not needed for PC
- Updated Death status to only negate Blood Barrier when active instead of instant death upon timer reaching 0
- Fixed Eternal Wraith freezing when his health is saved below 0
- Fixed Cobra wrapping enemies (for real this time)
- Fixed tutorial Apple appearing to be Dark Matter
- Fixed button text not updating on Edit Character for View Stats/Change Skin
OneBit Adventure update for 17 November 2022
Hotfix v1.3.83
Patchnotes via Steam Community
