SALVATIONLAND update for 17 November 2022

Patch 0.7.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now Semyon gives a tip for a dialogue with the clinic chief - earlier this quest could be easily skipped
  • Added keyboard sounds for in-game computers
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

