- Now Semyon gives a tip for a dialogue with the clinic chief - earlier this quest could be easily skipped
- Added keyboard sounds for in-game computers
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 17 November 2022
Patch 0.7.8.3
