Disabled a Unity function sending standard game and device analytics events to the Unity Analytics service to remove unnecessary third party data tracking.
PC Building Simulator update for 11 January 2023
January 2023 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
