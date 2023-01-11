 Skip to content

PC Building Simulator update for 11 January 2023

January 2023 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9958837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disabled a Unity function sending standard game and device analytics events to the Unity Analytics service to remove unnecessary third party data tracking.

Changed files in this update

PC Building Simulator PC - 32bit Depot 621061
PC Building Simulator PC - 64bit Depot 621062
GBA Workshop PC Depot 1416671
