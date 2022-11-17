 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 3 update for 17 November 2022

V 0.111 - No Strobing Option!

Share · View all patches · Build 9958695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'No Strobing' option. You can now enjoy Beat Hazard without flashing & strobing effects.
  • General visibility improvements.
  • Fix for gamepad issue when the mouse is over a button.
  • Another attempted fix for the SetRes crash.

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link