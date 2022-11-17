- Added 'No Strobing' option. You can now enjoy Beat Hazard without flashing & strobing effects.
- General visibility improvements.
- Fix for gamepad issue when the mouse is over a button.
- Another attempted fix for the SetRes crash.
Beat Hazard 3 update for 17 November 2022
V 0.111 - No Strobing Option!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update