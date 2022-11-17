11-17 Update

hi gentlemen
Our programmers have updated again and fixed some bugs:
- Fix the problem that the mouse label of the game content is lost due to the installation of the handle, such as the problem of wiping tears and the main menu without the mouse label
- Optimize the resolution setting, now you can configure more ratio monitors
- Optimized resource loading, such as turning green Saiyan collapse
- Added guidance hints to some mini-games
Players who have manually installed the plugin before, please reinstall it.
Changed files in this update