The Battle of Polytopia update for 30 November 2022

Tribe Skins Pack #1

Added Tribe Skin Pack #1:

  • Hoodrick Yorthwober
  • Vengir Cultist
  • Bardur Baergøff

Added new tribe selection popup
Fixed Japanese localization
Small bug fixes

